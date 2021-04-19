Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,599 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $35.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

