Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dril-Quip worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

DRQ stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

