Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,515 shares of company stock worth $1,126,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

