Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Kelly Services worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

