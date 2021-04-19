Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,132,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,989,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.94 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

