Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.