Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $9.50 on Monday. Nuvve has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.74.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

