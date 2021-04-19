NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $636.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.41. The company has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

