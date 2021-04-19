NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,018.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,018.00 and last traded at $4,983.00, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,984.85.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,053.20.

The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,656.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,347.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

