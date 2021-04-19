NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,053.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,984.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,008.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,656.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its stake in NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

