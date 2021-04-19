O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

