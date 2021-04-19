Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.69. The stock had a trading volume of 296,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $384.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.