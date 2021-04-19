Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 167,332 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,402,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.32. 1,259,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

