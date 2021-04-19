Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 393,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

