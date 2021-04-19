Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

