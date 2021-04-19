OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,350 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OCX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 19,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

