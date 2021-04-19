OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of ONCS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

