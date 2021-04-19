ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.