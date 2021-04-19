OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.44. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

