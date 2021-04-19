Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,803. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

