Opsens (TSE:OPS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Opsens to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Opsens alerts:

TSE OPS opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$189.36 million and a P/E ratio of -890.00.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.