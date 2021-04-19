Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $63.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

