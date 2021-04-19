Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 3,317 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $67.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

