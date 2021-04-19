Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after buying an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.