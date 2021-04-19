Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

