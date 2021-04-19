Optimum Investment Advisors Has $195,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $71.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

