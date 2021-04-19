Optimum Investment Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 985.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

EMQQ opened at $64.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

