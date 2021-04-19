Optimum Investment Advisors Has $413,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 214.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

