Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

