Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Orbia Advance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

