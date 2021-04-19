Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,481,710 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 101,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

