O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 5.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.62.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.19 on Monday, hitting $538.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,117. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $357.62 and a one year high of $534.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

