Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $996.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

