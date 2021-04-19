Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

