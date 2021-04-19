Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $232,008.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

