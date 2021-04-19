Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

