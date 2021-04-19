Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.