Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.78 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

