Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.25.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$29.35. 244,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.90.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.