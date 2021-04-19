Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 53.7% in March

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.51 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

