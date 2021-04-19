PAC Global (PAC) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

