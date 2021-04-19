Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 178.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 79,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

