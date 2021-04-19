Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Creative Planning grew its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.