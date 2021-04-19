Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after buying an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

