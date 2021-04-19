Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

