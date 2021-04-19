Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

KIM opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.