Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

