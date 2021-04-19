PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $29.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 10,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.