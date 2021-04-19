Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 7,557 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

