Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. Eight Capital reiterated a na rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.82.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

